During World War II, Athens boy, Cliff Cornell was a captain with the 94th Bombardment Group with the US Air Force. He flew a B-17 Flying Fortress named “Leading Lady”. He and other members of his group flew many missions attacking many German military and industrial targets.
This sort of responsibility and heroic effort doesn’t come without quite a bit of background. Cliff’s background started in Athens. At the local Athens Rifle Club, he earned numerous shooting medals for his marksmanship. At age 14, he entered Kentucky Military Institute in Lyndon, Kentucky. There, he was an outstanding marksman and represented his school at national marksman events. Later, Cliff had a goal to be accepted at West Point Military Academy. He put in a year of study at Ohio University to prepare for the entrance exam to get into a West Point preparatory school in Indiana. Then, he went on to West Point, where he graduated as a full-fledged pilot, in 1943. He graduated a year early as WWII was in full swing and the Air Force needed pilots.
At age 23, Capt. Cornell piloted the massive Flying Fortress into Germany, which was engaged in all out war against Europe. His mission was to destroy shipyards, aircraft component parts factories and oil facilities. The B-17 would drop huge bombs at high altitudes. The heavy bomber would often be hit by enemy fire, but the plane was built to take heavy flak. These planes would often come back from a mission badly damaged, but were still able to be patched up and sent on to other missions.
Cornell was able to do so much for his country at a very young age. If anyone has any memories or comments about Cliff Cornell or the Flying Fortress, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
