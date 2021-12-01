There was a time in the City of Athens history, when some policemen patrolled the streets on motorcycles.
There are certain advantages for a patrolman on a motorcycle. They are able to weave in and out of traffic in order to quickly get to where the action is. A motorcycle can go very quickly in a short amount of time, which comes in handy for catching speeders or arriving at the scene of a crime.
There are many advantages, but many more disadvantages. Officer Joseph McBride was familiar with many of the disadvantages. A car offers protection in case of a collision while a motorcycle offers none. While in pursuit of lawbreakers, McBride wrecked his motorcycle, not once or twice, but four times. The results were two broken arms, a broken ankle and a broken leg.
But the patrolman healed quickly and soon rose in the ranks to sergeant, then again to captain. During his tenure, there were many improvements to the Athens Police Department. When McBride joined the force in 1939, the police headquarters was just one small room on the ground floor of the City Building. They had only one beat up cruiser with no two-way radio.
With the help of police chief, J.B. Grogan, McBride initiated big changes in the department. Some of the new equipment included two-way radio equipment for the cruisers, a speed graphic camera and a photo lab, a lie detector, and an alcohol-meter. (I wonder if that lie detector is still around?)
McBride was also known for his investigative work. A favorite case of his was when he and Chief Grogan went undercover to investigate an alleged embezzler from Washington D.C. The two police officers posed as electricians and entered the embezzler’s hotel room. They nabbed the suspect and recovered $15,000 in cash.
Captain McBride died in 1964 at the age of 58, while still in office. He put in 25 years of service on the police force in Athens and was successful in his efforts to modernize the department. But it’s probably a good idea that we no longer have motorcycles in the Athens Police Department.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Joseph McBride, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.