It was the ‘roaring twenties.’
Most of America was peaceful and didn’t roar at all. But a beautiful girl from Gallia County, Ohio wanted to be where the action was. She spent three years as a ‘Ziegfeld Girl’ in the 1923, ’24, and ’25 ‘Ziegfeld Follies’. That’s when things started to roar for Beryl Halley.
This writer shares the same last name as Beryl. My father and many relatives are from Gallipolis in Gallia County. There is no record that she is related to me. Or perhaps my grandmother wanted to keep her pinup pictures out of the family album.
Things were pretty normal for Beryl in her early years. Her father was a farmer. The family later moved to Rio Grande, Ohio and Rio Grande College is where Beryl’s parents worked. She and her sister attended Rio Grande College. They were on the women’s basketball team, starting in 1911, and also performed in the college dramatic club.
Thinking that she was going to see World War I action, Beryl joined the Navy. Soon the war was over and she was out of the Navy in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1921, Beryl tried her luck in New York City. It may have been luck, talent, or her beauty, but before long, she landed an important part in the Broadway play, Tangerine.
It starred Frank Crumit and Julia Sanderson (we learned about them in last week’s Throwback Thursday). To achieve this immediate success was very unusual. Most young people, who came to the big city in pursuit of a career in show business soon found out the competition and other problems were too much to handle. They were forced to go back to their hometown with nothing but stories of struggle and woe. But in Beryl’s case, she was on top of the world when she got a part in the Ziegfeld Follies.
The Follies were the biggest and most elaborate variety show on Broadway. With headliners such as W.C. Fields, Eddie Cantor, and Will Rogers, Beryl was in with the top dogs of the day. The show was famous for its extravagant costumes, comedy routines, and most of all, beautiful girls. The girls sashayed up and down frilly staircases wearing feathered headdresses that were almost as big as they were. There were costumes made to look like butterflies, airplanes, and even chandeliers.
During the Follies, Beryl was in a short comedy routine where she played Eve (as in Adam and Eve). She seemed to wear only a fig leaf and long cascading hair. She performed this skit after she left the Follies in New York City nightspots. One night she was arrested on the charge of public nudity. A trial found her not guilty on the grounds that she was not in fact nude after all.
After the arrest and throughout the trial, the gossip magazines and column writers had a field day covering the story. Even the writer O.O. McIntyre (we learned about him in an earlier Throwback Thursday) wrote about the scandal in his national column, ‘‘New York, Day by Day.” The judge in the court case saw the show and called it legal.
For the next several years, Beryl stayed in the show business world. She was in one movie. She was in a few more Broadway productions. Some were successful. Others were flops. As there were fewer show business gigs to be had, because of the depression, Beryl took a job as a stenographer.
It’s always good to have a back up plan.
In 1933, she married Chester Falkenhainer, an insurance man. They divorced, remarried, and divorced again. There was one child, Chester Jr., as a result of this union. Later she married Jim McCormick. That marriage didn’t last either.
Poor Beryl.
But she picked herself up and became a legal secretary in Houston, Texas. Because of her education and moxie, Beryl was always self-reliant. She lived to be ninety years old. Beryl started and ended her life in a humble way, but some of those years in between were full of glamour and excitement in the big city. There is book written on the life of Beryl Halley, entitled “Beryl Halley: The Life and Follies of a Ziegfeld Beauty” written by Jacob Bapst and Ivan Tribe.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Beryl Halley, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
