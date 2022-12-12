Now that everybody has had some time to wind down from the despair of falling short in the Mid-American Conference title just over a week ago, it’s time to start to move forward.
We’ve had ample time now to relax and appreciate what Ohio was able to accomplish this season. Nine regular season wins and a MAC East title is something to be proud of, especially after the recent history of football at the school.
And now, it’s time for the Bobcat faithful to cheer on their squad to get to double-digit wins for the first in over a decade.
The only issue is, you won’t be able to see them do that on any TV.
Ohio travels out to Tucson, AZ in just about two weeks to take on Wyoming in the Barstool Sports Arizona bowl for inarguably the most unique bowl game scenario.
The Arizona Bowl will be the only bowl game out of 41 that will not be televised traditionally. Instead, you will be forced to watch the December 30 game on a litany of Barstool Sports platforms on the internet.
While it may seem to be an annoyance, it’s not actually that difficult to access the game. The main place to stream the game will be at Barstoolsports.com but it will also be shown on various other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc. as it’s intended to be broadcasted to the masses online.
It may not be where you would traditionally look to find a bowl game and there might be some gimmicky additions to the broadcast given who is running it, but it will for sure give Ohio a load of press on and off the field.
Barstool Sports is a media conglomerate that has taken over the internet in some aspects over the past decade. Their mega-deal with Penn National Gaming has put them in the spotlight to be able to make moves like these.
The logo and access to the game may turn off some fans, but Head Coach Tim Albin sees no issue with Ohio taking up Barstool Sports on the opportunity to share such a unique broadcast.
“Absolutely not,” He quickly answered when asked about having any worries about taking this specific game. “To my knowledge I’m just glad we qualified for the postseason and we’ve got the best bowl in my mind. I’ve never been to Tucson for a bowl game, nor has our fan base, but we are super excited and we should have a great turnout.”
The game is easily available, just in a different way than most of us are used to. While the focus will always be on trying to get to 10 wins, it’s ok to try and accept the situation in terms of how it’s televised and just enjoy the experience.
