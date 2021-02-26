The Tri-County Career Center recently launched a new Sports Journalism and New Media program for the 2021-2022 high school year. Through a partnership with Adams Publishing Group of Ohio, work produced by students in the program will be published in the media organization’s wide variety of publications and platforms, including The Athens Messenger. Juniors and seniors in the program will gain a broad understanding of media practices through the lens of sports and will learn and utilize the writing process to cover events, including at their home schools in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties.
