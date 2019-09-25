  • The Creating Healthy Communities Coalition will be hosting a celebration event for The Plains on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at The Plains Community Park, Connett Road. There will be food, fun and activities for all. The Creating Healthy Communities Coalition (CHC) celebrates its fifth annual award ceremony by recognizing The Plains for efforts in addressing social determinants of health. The Plains community has worked very hard to develop and strengthen their community through various projects such as park renovations and updates, creation of a rain garden, building little libraries, hosting community events, developing transportation and safety initiatives and more.
Load comments