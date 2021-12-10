The upcoming dates the Athens County Job and Family services mobile unit will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Federal Valley Resource Center in Stewart
- available services include: pickup/drop-off of applications, information about programs, answer questions on benefits, Full Belly food bags
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Nelsonville Library
- available services include: pickup/drop-off of applications, information about programs, answer questions on benefits, Full Belly food bags
