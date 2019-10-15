Big sister is an old hand at this parade candy business, but little sis is a newcomer. People in the parade were throwing pieces of candy and big kids were scrambling to pick them up. This may seem odd to a toddler and for a long time, this little girl (on left) just observed the activity. She is seen here, though, picking up a piece and smiling at mom. Now she understands what all the fuss is about. See more parade photos in this coming Sunday’s “picture page.”
