ids are a great audience. What could be better for a magician than to have a room full of little kids become amazed at the “rabbit in the hat trick”. These Nelsonville Elementary kids were in awe of every trick in this magician’s bag.
ids are a great audience. What could be better for a magician than to have a room full of little kids become amazed at the “rabbit in the hat trick”. These Nelsonville Elementary kids were in awe of every trick in this magician’s bag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.