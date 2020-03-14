This is a hobby that never ends. Once the train station with miniature people saying good-bye at the station is finished, there is always a woodland scene of home crafted trees to make. With railroad model enthusiasts, it’s not just about trains. It’s about the whole train environment. They spend endless hours, days, years creating the space around the train tracks. The members of the Railroad Model & Historical Society of Southeastern Ohio had an open house at The Market on State to show off some of their handiwork and to entertain kids who are fascinated with these grown-up toys.
While viewing the miniature scenes of life around a moving model train, the spectator will notice the minute details of a handcrafted grain silo or the taxis arriving at the Union Station. Take some time and enjoy this itsy-bitsy world created by some hard working model train buffs.
