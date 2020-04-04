Spring is busting out all over. Nature could less about the affairs of mankind. Even with a worldwide pandemic, nature simply goes about its business. Trees are blooming. Spring flowers are popping up all over town. Even the grass is beginning to grow. If you were to ask a daffodil about the school closings or the toilet paper shortage or the upcoming stimulus package, it would just shrug its leafy shoulders and go back to basking in the sun. Let us spend a few moments with these photos from the past and present and view “Spring 2020” from the plants point of view.

Load comments