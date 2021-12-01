The Nelsonville Division of Fire will be holding their annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The breakfast will be held at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge located at 53 Rock Boot Way, in Nelsonville. Breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. until noon. The price for breakfast is $6 for adults and children under three are free.
The public is encouraged to come out and eat a good breakfast before enjoying their day long activities in Nelsonville. Come out and support your local fire department.
