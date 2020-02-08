In case you didn’t already know, Bob Marley was the King of Reggae. Had he lived, he would have been 75 years old on Feb. 6. That is why the Caribbean Scholars Association and the International Student Union celebrated Bob Marley Day at Ohio University’s Multicultural Center. Along with his music Marley is known for his laid back outlook on life. This event reflected his attitude, featuring music, food, and good vibrations.
