When you go outside of your house, be sure to take your reading glasses. There are a lot of new signs out in the world these days. And it’s best if you read. If you don’t, you may end up on the wrong end of the entrance line at your favorite grocery store or someone will start backing away from you when you both begin to reach for the broccoli. Businesses that display these signs do so with the customer’s well being in mind and to honor the state mandate. This too shall pass.
- Athens County Port Authority
- Nelsonville street re-striping
- Nelsonville Finance Committee to meet
- Nelsonville Judiciary committee to meet
- Tri-County Career Center Board of Education
- Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville closed next week
- Olive Orange High School Alumni Banquet postponed
- Athens County Children Services Board meeting virtually
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.