When you go outside of your house, be sure to take your reading glasses. There are a lot of new signs out in the world these days. And it’s best if you read. If you don’t, you may end up on the wrong end of the entrance line at your favorite grocery store or someone will start backing away from you when you both begin to reach for the broccoli. Businesses that display these signs do so with the customer’s well being in mind and to honor the state mandate. This too shall pass.

