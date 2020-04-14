Last week's winner is Christina Mayo of Athens! Answers to today’s challenge: the sunglasses on the woman on the left are sticking out further in the bottom picture, the boy on the left is missing his glasses in the bottom photo, the roof on the building sticks out further on the left side in the bottom photo, the design on the building has a dark square in the top photo which isn’t in the bottom photo, there’s a person in the background in the top photo on the right that is missing from the bottom photo. Please note: due to the ongoing pandemic the local movie theaters are closed. This week's winner will be the last winner to receive movie tickets as a prize. The prizes will return when the theaters reopen. You can still enter your answers and have your name ran in the paper in the meantime, thank you for your understanding.
