Where can you swing your partner, do-si-do, and promenade, all the while listening to the rhythm of old time music? You could go out west to a barn dance in Cody, Wyoming or you could mosey on down to Arts West in Athens for the Third Thursday Square Dance Social & Jam. The evening starts off with a open string jam where all levels of musicians gather to play Old Time Music, some for the first time. Then comes the square dance. A trio of experienced musicians supplies the music and a caller tells the dancers what to do. The seasoned square dancers get into the swing right away, while the beginners pick up the routine surprisingly quick. It’s a guaranteed good time and they are always looking for more dancers.
