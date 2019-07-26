McARTHUR — Vinton Countians recently celebrated the life and legacy of the county’s most famous official.
A historical marker for Maude Collins is now located in McArthur, and the Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society held a dedication ceremony for the marker on Friday afternoon.
Space for the marker, located in the side lawn between the courthouse and Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, was approved by the county commissioners last year.
The sheriff’s office is the same building where Collins served as jail matron and sheriff. Collins was first appointed sheriff in 1925 following the death of her husband, Fletcher. She was elected to her own term in 1926, having defeated primary and general election opponents. Within the first decade of women’s gaining the right to vote, Collins found herself making history as the county’s chief law enforcement officer.
“‘Sheriff Maude’ investigated crimes, answered calls, patrolled roads, and performed the duties of her office” the marker reads, “all while raising five children.”
Collins is well-known for her detective work: she once solved a double-homicide case near Vinton Twp.
After serving as sheriff, Collins worked as the Vinton County Clerk of Courts. She died in 1972 and is buried in Hamden Cemetery with her husband. Collins was inducted into the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame in 2000.
Society President Deanna Tribe invited both Ann Turzillo, author of “Wicked Women of Ohio,” and Harriet Merriman, who played Collins in the theater production by the Ohio History Center, to the dedication ceremony, but neither were able to attend due to medical issues.
Tribe recounted the organization’s efforts to receive a grant from Ohio History Connection (formerly the Ohio Historical Society) to put toward the creation of the marker.
Tribe noted the marker’s homecoming wouldn’t be possible without the help of others in the community, such as Brandi Betts of Vinton County National Bank. Betts, Tribe said, played a crucial role in the application process for the grant.
“It makes me think of that saying ‘Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels,” Betts said during the dedication. And Collins did everything every other sheriff would do, but as a single parent and young mother.
“And everyday, she must have done it under a community who wondered if a woman really could be sheriff,” Betts said. “Her story is such an important thread in the fabric of our community.”
The McArthur Business and Professional Women placed a yellow wreath on the marker, a nod to suffragists wearing yellow roses to the Tennessee General Assembly in 1920.
This will be the third historical marker placed in Vinton County. The others include one in Wilkesville (commemorating the Morgan’s Raiders) and another at Hope Furnace near Zaleski.
* * *
Sydney Dawes is a staff journalist for The Vinton-Jackson Courier.
