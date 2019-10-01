NELSONVILLE — The Athens County Land Bank will be demolishing several structures in Nelsonville, beginning on Oct. 9:

  • 708 Poplar St.
  • 217 Harper St.
  • 394 Madison St.
  • 62 Grover St.

Residents are advised to be cautious and attentive to directions from the contracted demolition crew as well as Nelsonville authorities as machinery moves around the city.

For more information about the Land Bank and a list of available properties, please visit www.athenscountylandbank.com.

