Graduates Name: Abigayle Ross

School: Alexander High School

Future Plans: Abigayle plans to attend the University of Rio Grande and major in Social Work

Extracurriculars: FFA

Favorite Quote: "Whatever you decide to do in life, make sure it makes you happy"

Favorite Memory: "My favorite memory is my 16th birthday party. My parents got me a car and I spent the entire day with family and friends"

Advice To Future Generations: "Never take anything or any moment for granted, because you never know when it will all end"

