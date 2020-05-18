Graduates Name: Adrianna Marie Butterworth
School: Alexander High School
Accomplishments: WAY TO GO, ADRIANNA! WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU!
Future Plans: Adrianna plans to attend Ohio University to pursue a degree as a Nurse Practitioner.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Drama, Show Choir
Favorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
Favorite Memory: All of them!
Advice To Future Generations: Be the very best you, you can be! Live each day like it is your only day on earth. Embrace the small things, because one day you will realize they were the big things.
