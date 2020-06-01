Halie Jo Miller

School: Alexander Local

Accomplishments: All academic all grades, Graduating Magna Cum Laude,

Future Plans: Halies future plans are to attend Ohio Univeristy Chillicothe majoring in Early Childhood Edu with a minor in special edu. She's also a softball comit.

Extracurriculars: Halie has played volleyball and softball all 4 years. Receiving captain, league titles and All TVC player awards. Member of Alexander Leo Club, French Club, Interact Club. Player for Ohio SWAT softball team (her last year for travel ball). She enjoys hanging with her family and friends on her free time.

Favorite Quote: Be who you wanna be!

Favorite Memory: Passing Anatomy.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your high school years because they can be taken away from you in an instant.

