Graduates Name: Tiffany Reasoner
School: Alexander High School
Future Plans: To attend The Ohio State University ATI to major in Animal Health
Extracurriculars: 4H and FFA
Favorite Quote: Life is a gift, and it offers us the privilege, opportunity, and responsibility to give something back by becoming more.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be either becoming the 2019-20 Athens Co. Fair Queen or receiving my State FFA Degree.
Advice To Future Generations: Your going to go through tough times, that’s life. But I say, Nothing happens to you, it happens for you. See the positive in negative events. - Joel Osteen. Also, follow your dreams. It doesn’t matter what everyone else thinks. It’s your decision.
