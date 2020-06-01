Tiffany Reasoner

Graduates Name: Tiffany Reasoner

School: Alexander High School

Future Plans: To attend The Ohio State University ATI to major in Animal Health

Extracurriculars: 4H and FFA

Favorite Quote: Life is a gift, and it offers us the privilege, opportunity, and responsibility to give something back by becoming more.

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be either becoming the 2019-20 Athens Co. Fair Queen or receiving my State FFA Degree.

Advice To Future Generations: Your going to go through tough times, that’s life. But I say, Nothing happens to you, it happens for you. See the positive in negative events. - Joel Osteen. Also, follow your dreams. It doesn’t matter what everyone else thinks. It’s your decision.

Load comments