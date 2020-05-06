Cayden Dotson

Graduates Name: Cayden Dotson

School: Athens High School

Accomplishments: Graduating with honors and a member of the National Honor Society. Maintained a commendable GPA while working and attending college classes. Overall great kid!

Future Plans: Cayden will continue his education in the fall at Ohio University.

Extracurriculars: As few as possible

Favorite Quote: 👍 not really a quote, but definitely his #1 response.

Favorite Memory: Thank goodness there are too many to list

Advice To Future Generations: Be who makes you happy but remain kind.

