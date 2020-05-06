Graduates Name: Cayden Dotson
School: Athens High School
Accomplishments: Graduating with honors and a member of the National Honor Society. Maintained a commendable GPA while working and attending college classes. Overall great kid!
Future Plans: Cayden will continue his education in the fall at Ohio University.
Extracurriculars: As few as possible
Favorite Quote: 👍 not really a quote, but definitely his #1 response.
Favorite Memory: Thank goodness there are too many to list
Advice To Future Generations: Be who makes you happy but remain kind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.