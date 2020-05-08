Hailey West

Graduates Name: Hailey West

School: Athens high school

Accomplishments: She went to Tri-County and pushed through some very difficult times.

Future Plans: She plans to go back to tri-county for nursing

Favorite Quote: Keep your head up and don’t let your crown fall

Favorite Memory: There is not a memory that’s not her favorite

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t give up just push threw

Load comments