Graduates Name: Hailey West
School: Athens high school
Accomplishments: She went to Tri-County and pushed through some very difficult times.
Future Plans: She plans to go back to tri-county for nursing
Favorite Quote: Keep your head up and don’t let your crown fall
Favorite Memory: There is not a memory that’s not her favorite
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t give up just push threw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.