Graduates Name: Jacob Simkins
School: Athens High School/Tri County
Accomplishments: Kept pushing to prove people wrong
Future Plans: Staying a volunteer firefighter and driving heavy equipment
Extracurriculars: FFA , jr.firefighter
Favorite Quote: "You born with the ability to change someone's life don't ever waste it "-Anonymous
Favorite Memory: My first big training
Advice To Future Generations: Push farther than your expectations
