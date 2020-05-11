Jacob Simkins

Graduates Name: Jacob Simkins

School: Athens High School/Tri County

Accomplishments: Kept pushing to prove people wrong

Future Plans: Staying a volunteer firefighter and driving heavy equipment

Extracurriculars: FFA , jr.firefighter

Favorite Quote: "You born with the ability to change someone's life don't ever waste it "-Anonymous

Favorite Memory: My first big training

Advice To Future Generations: Push farther than your expectations

Load comments