Graduates Name: Katelyn Beth Kish

School: Athens High School

Accomplishments: Magna Cum Laude honor roll, member of FFA and TILT (Teenagers Interacting and Learning Together) program, 4 year varsity letterman in softball, silver slugger and Hustle and Heart award, District Honorable Mention.

Future Plans: Attend Wilmington College, minor in Biology and major in Veterinary Medicine. I will also be a member of the Wilmington softball team.

Extracurriculars: Softball

Favorite Quote: Never give up, Never let go, Always believe. -Jennie Finch

Favorite Memory: Being a member of the bulldog community and having the opportunity to meet so many great people.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every minute of it, you never know when it will be your last!

