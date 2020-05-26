Graduates Name: Katelyn Beth Kish
School: Athens High School
Accomplishments: Magna Cum Laude honor roll, member of FFA and TILT (Teenagers Interacting and Learning Together) program, 4 year varsity letterman in softball, silver slugger and Hustle and Heart award, District Honorable Mention.
Future Plans: Attend Wilmington College, minor in Biology and major in Veterinary Medicine. I will also be a member of the Wilmington softball team.
Extracurriculars: Softball
Favorite Quote: Never give up, Never let go, Always believe. -Jennie Finch
Favorite Memory: Being a member of the bulldog community and having the opportunity to meet so many great people.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every minute of it, you never know when it will be your last!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.