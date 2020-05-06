Graduates Name: Noah Hynes
School: Athens High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll
Future Plans: Undetermined
Extracurriculars: Basketball for two years
Favorite Quote: I’d rather be fishing
Favorite Memory: Truck bed pool
Advice To Future Generations: Work smarter not harder.
