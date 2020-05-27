Graduates Name: Brooke Sierra Love
School: Beacon School
Accomplishments: Brooke explored several employment options with her class and individually through an internship earning a certificate in recognition of her hard work and new skills.
Future Plans: Brooke plans to seek employment opportunities and follow her passion for photography after graduation.
Extracurriculars: Brooke enjoys socializing, church, music and photography.
Favorite Quote: "Teamwork makes the dream work."
Favorite Memory: Swimming with classmates and teachers.
Advice To Future Generations: Beacon School has provided the educational and therapy support services needed to assist students to become the best version of themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.