Graduates Name: Brooke Sierra Love

School: Beacon School

Accomplishments: Brooke explored several employment options with her class and individually through an internship earning a certificate in recognition of her hard work and new skills.

Future Plans: Brooke plans to seek employment opportunities and follow her passion for photography after graduation.

Extracurriculars: Brooke enjoys socializing, church, music and photography.

Favorite Quote: "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Favorite Memory: Swimming with classmates and teachers.

Advice To Future Generations: Beacon School has provided the educational and therapy support services needed to assist students to become the best version of themselves.

