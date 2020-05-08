Graduates Name: Laiken Walters
School: Federal Hocking
Accomplishments: Laiken is a consistent honor roll student, completed two years of the medical professions program at Tricounty Career Center, and has wrote and published a book.
Future Plans: Laiken has enrolled at Hocking College for Early Childhood Development, after completing two years at Hocking she plans to go to Ohio University for her Bachelors degree in teaching with the hopes of becoming a Pre-school teacher.
Extracurriculars: Was a varsity cheerleader, the journalist of the medical professions program and was a member of the drama club
Favorite Quote:
All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. -Walt Disney
Favorite Memory: With so many to choose from it’s hard to narrow it down to just one, but my favorite would probably have to be the school dances, I got to spend time with my friends having a great time and looking great while doing it.
Advice To Future Generations: When times get tough know with time it will get better and you will prevail, stay strong and keep your eyes on the prize.
