Graduates Name: Isaac Maccombs
School: Beacon School
Future Plans: Isaac will attend a Day Program in the Athens area and become involved in his community.
Extracurriculars: Isaac enjoys drumming and attending music festivals. He loves listening to all kinds of music.
Favorite Quote: Why fit in when you were born to stand out. Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: He will cherish all the memories made at Beacon and will always be grateful to the staff that have helped him achieve goals and milestones. He will always cherish all the friends he made at Beacon School.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your life and have fun. Never stop believing!
