MacKenzie Runyon

School: Meigs Local High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Future Plans: Will attend Kent State University in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Marching and concert band for 3 years

Favorite Memory: Marching Band bus trips

Parents' Names: Chelsea Montgomery and Matthew Runyon

Grandparents: Larry and Linda Montgomery

