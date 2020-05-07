Alena Roston

Graduates Name: Alena Roston

School: Nelsonville-York High School, Tri-County Career Center

Accomplishments: Studied Early Childhood Education at Tri-County Career Center, Varsity letter in Archery, FCCLA Gold Medal 2019

Future Plans: Plans on becoming a teacher’s aide

Extracurriculars: Nelsonville-York Archery

Favorite Memory: Staying in a castle for my 18th birthday.

Advice To Future Generations: Have fun in school, it will be done before you know it.

