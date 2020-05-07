Graduates Name: Alena Roston
School: Nelsonville-York High School, Tri-County Career Center
Accomplishments: Studied Early Childhood Education at Tri-County Career Center, Varsity letter in Archery, FCCLA Gold Medal 2019
Future Plans: Plans on becoming a teacher’s aide
Extracurriculars: Nelsonville-York Archery
Favorite Memory: Staying in a castle for my 18th birthday.
Advice To Future Generations: Have fun in school, it will be done before you know it.
