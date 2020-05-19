Graduates Name: Brittlyn Call
School: Nelsonville-York
Accomplishments: Brittlyn ranked 6th in her class. She is in the national honor society and spanish club. TVC academic honor roll for volleyball, cross country and track, Volleyball: 2018 district honorable mention, 2019 All TVC Ohio, 1st team all district, district defensive player of the year, and played in the OHSVCA all star game.
Future Plans: Attending Ohio Valley University and majoring in Early childhood education. I will also be playing volleyball.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, cross country, track and club volleyball
