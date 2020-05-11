Joscelyn Heller

Graduates Name: Joscelyn Heller

School: Nelsonville-York

Accomplishments: Joscelyn has played varsity basketball since freshman year and also has competed in volleyball track and softball during her high school years. She is in national honor society. She is a the treasurer of the student council. Joscelyn started a group at school called SOS. A group where kids could come and talk to someone when they felt they had no where else to go.

Future Plans: Plans to attend Ohio University to major in psychology with hopes of attending medical school to become a psychiatrist

Extracurriculars: AAU travel basketball for 7 years. Travel softball and young life.

Favorite Quote: “Do or do not, there is no try”

Favorite Memory: Football games with my best friends, and learning the importance of family with my basketball team

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take anything for granted, you never know what could happen 2 minutes, 2 days, or 2 years from now. Thrive in the moment

