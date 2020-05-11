Graduates Name: Joscelyn Heller
School: Nelsonville-York
Accomplishments: Joscelyn has played varsity basketball since freshman year and also has competed in volleyball track and softball during her high school years. She is in national honor society. She is a the treasurer of the student council. Joscelyn started a group at school called SOS. A group where kids could come and talk to someone when they felt they had no where else to go.
Future Plans: Plans to attend Ohio University to major in psychology with hopes of attending medical school to become a psychiatrist
Extracurriculars: AAU travel basketball for 7 years. Travel softball and young life.
Favorite Quote: “Do or do not, there is no try”
Favorite Memory: Football games with my best friends, and learning the importance of family with my basketball team
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take anything for granted, you never know what could happen 2 minutes, 2 days, or 2 years from now. Thrive in the moment
