Graduates Name: Karli Graham
School: Nelsonville- York
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; Varsity Cheer Caption; Quill & Scroll;
Future Plans: Attending Marietta working towards a PhD is Physical Therapist
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, softball, yearbook, Red Cross blood drive.
Favorite Quote: “Why fit in when you were born to stand out.”
Favorite Memory: Having cheer practice in the pouring rain.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, and have fun.
