Graduates Name: Karli Graham

School: Nelsonville- York

Accomplishments: National Honor Society; Varsity Cheer Caption; Quill & Scroll;

Future Plans: Attending Marietta working towards a PhD is Physical Therapist

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, softball, yearbook, Red Cross blood drive.

Favorite Quote: “Why fit in when you were born to stand out.”

Favorite Memory: Having cheer practice in the pouring rain.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, and have fun.

