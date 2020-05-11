Graduates Name: Charlotte Meek
School: Tri-County Career Center
Accomplishments: I have made it through my senior year, with that I went through Tri-County and was able to advance my career into a home health aid
Future Plans: To further my future and go to college to be a paramedic!
Extracurriculars: I was in softball for 4 years
Favorite Quote: What we learn with pleasure, we never forget... -Alfred Mercier
Favorite Memory: Favorite memory would be when my class got to go to the carpenters union in Columbus
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up and always go to school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.