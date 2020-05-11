Charlotte Meek

School: Tri-County Career Center

Accomplishments: I have made it through my senior year, with that I went through Tri-County and was able to advance my career into a home health aid

Future Plans: To further my future and go to college to be a paramedic!

Extracurriculars: I was in softball for 4 years

Favorite Quote: What we learn with pleasure, we never forget... -Alfred Mercier

Favorite Memory: Favorite memory would be when my class got to go to the carpenters union in Columbus

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up and always go to school.

