Kimberly Jones

Graduates Name: Kimberly Jones

School: Tri County

Accomplishments: I have been certified in CPR and AED, also first aid.

Future Plans: I plan on attending Hocking College for PTA.

Extracurriculars: Varsity softball and band.

Favorite Memory: When me and my class form Sports Med would play spike ball and we would all get so into playing the game.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t let every moment pass by with out noticing it. Before you realize it you won’t remember anything. Make good memories with everyone around you so you can look back and laugh.

Load comments