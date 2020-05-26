Graduates Name: Cameron Lowery
School: Trimble Local High School
Accomplishments: President of National Honor Society. Top ten. 4 time outstanding musician. 2020 Musician of the Year. Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award. Past Master Councilor of Tri Rivers Chapter. Junior-Vice Camp Commander SUVCW. Grand Master's Excellence in Youth Award. All A's academic honor roll. A/B academic honor roll. Regional Scholar.
Future Plans: Attend Ohio University
Extracurriculars: Trimble Student Council. Trimble Marching Band. Trimble Mock Trial. Tri Rivers Chapter, Order of DeMolay. Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Sons of Veterans Reserve. Buckeye Boy State Alumni.
Favorite Quote: History admires those who make it.
Favorite Memory: While at the Jackson marching band invitational, I was trying to climb on a box with my snare drum and I fell off of it. Everyone, including the Ohio University 110, clapped when I got back up.
Advice To Future Generations: Always keep trying.
