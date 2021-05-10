Graduate's Name: Connor Huston
School: Trimble Local High School
Accomplishments: A/B Academic Honor Roll 9,10,11,12
Top Ten 9,10,11
Future Plans: Attend Ohio University
Extracurriculars: Basketball 9; Yearbook 10,11; Prom Committee, 11; Model United Nations 9,10; GNCC 9,10,11,12; Wexcr 9,10,11,12
Favorite Quote: Don’t stop when your tired
Stop when you’re done..
-Wesley Snipes-
Favorite Memory: Won 1st place in my class John Peyton GNCC 2019
Parents' Names: Mike and Tanaya McClellan
