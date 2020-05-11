Graduates Name: Darrell "Wesley" Williams III
School: Trimble High School
Accomplishments: Accomplished a Two-Year Trade at Tri County Career Center
OSHA Certified
All round trained
Future Plans: I want to use my resume to find a job that can suit my skill sets.
Favorite Quote: "Music is the way I communicate with people"
Favorite Memory: Learning skills in lab through hands on assignments.
Advice To Future Generations: Never take high school for granted, you never know when it will slip away from you.
