Darrell "Wesley" Williams III

Graduates Name: Darrell "Wesley" Williams III

School: Trimble High School

Accomplishments: Accomplished a Two-Year Trade at Tri County Career Center

OSHA Certified

All round trained

Future Plans: I want to use my resume to find a job that can suit my skill sets.

Favorite Quote: "Music is the way I communicate with people"

Favorite Memory: Learning skills in lab through hands on assignments.

Advice To Future Generations: Never take high school for granted, you never know when it will slip away from you.

