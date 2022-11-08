Volunteers are being sought to help plant trees along the Hocking River on Nov. 12.
On Friday, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson read a proclamation about Arbor Day at the community center.
The tree-planting will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday behind the community center, in the Hocking River Riparian Forest.
Participants are asked to park at the community center and walk toward the Hock-Hocking Adena Bikeway tower the river. Planting staff will meet participants on the river side to direct them further.
Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, appropriate clothing and boot, and work gloves if they have them. Volunteers will help plant, stake, mulch, water and install deer guards. Holes will be pre-dug.
During his mayor’s conference on Nov. 2, Patterson said if there are thunderstorms, the makeup date will be Nov. 19.
According to a June 2022 study by Scioto Analysis, tree planting will costs Ohio communities an estimated $10.29 per tree, while economic present benefits from carbon sequestration, stormwater runoff prevented, air pollution reduced, energy saved, and crime reduced range from about $10 to $21 per tree depending on the city. “The total net benefits of policy expanding canopy cover after discounting could be as much as $110 million for one city.”
Athens has a 75% canopy cover, with an estimated 1.7 million trees. According to the study, the city’s home values increase about $17,000 with good tree coverage, with a citywide home value increase of $238 million.
While the 150th anniversary of National Arbor Day was April 29, 2022, the day can be celebrated by municipalities whenever it is convenient.
Also during his press conference, Patterson mentioned that the city council will soon work on passing an ordinance which will allow the installation of a new solar array by the community center, in the area where the old dog park is.
