August is wrapping up. For baseball fans, that means the playoff chase is in full swing.
Just do me a favor and don’t call them, “pennant races”.
That moniker is now an anachronism, a byproduct of a bygone era, despite some sportscasters’ stubborn attempts to keep it in play. The concept exists now only in the collective memories of those who actively followed the game before 1969, or at least 1993, as in my case.
There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball, and this season, for the first time, 12 of them are going to qualify for the playoffs – the champions of the East, Central and West divisions in both the National and American Leagues, as well as three non-division winners with the best records in each (the “wildcards”). That’s a quick expansion, seeing how it was only a decade ago that the field was enlarged from 8 teams to 10.
And to be fair, baseball’s postseason is still the most selective among the continent’s four major professional sports leagues, with the National Football League now awarding its annual playoff spots to 14 of 32 franchises, the National Hockey League 16 of its 32, and the National Basketball Association 16 of its 30.
That gap, however, is closing rapidly, and therein lies the problem. For while there are certainly advantages to opening a championship tournament to as many teams as possible – some of them even go beyond money – there are things lost in the process, too.
For baseball, it’s the pennant race.
Alas, most fans under the age of 35 have never felt the gut-wrenching angst that accompanies waking up on a Friday in mid-September knowing that their favorite team needs a three-game sweep over its archrival during the season’s final weekend to reach the World Series, or at least the League Championship Series, and that the alternative is not reaching the playoffs at all.
But that was baseball prior to the player’s strike of 1994. Two divisions, East and West, and no wild cards. Second place earned you nothing. It was Final Four or bust, baby.
Go back further to 1968, and there weren’t even divisions. 10 teams comprised the National League, and 10 more the American. Best regular season record in each advanced straight to the World Series.
It seems quaint, but it was the one advantage that baseball had over its counterparts. By the dawn of the 1980’s, the NFL had supplanted it as the top-rated sport on American television, and by the end of the same decade, basketball had caught up to it, too. But baseball could always count on the media coverage of its September drama at least temporarily drowning out its competition.
Just what are we missing out on today? Well, let’s review, in chronological order, what are generally considered the greatest pennant races in baseball history:
1908 – Cubs vs. Giants vs. Pirates – Pittsburgh had won 13 of 14 to pull the teams into a three-way tie heading into the season’s final weekend, but it was finally eliminated on Sunday in Chicago. That left the Cubs and Giants with identical 98-55 records, but only because when the teams had squared off weeks earlier, New York rookie Fred Merkle had failed to touch second base on an apparent game-winning hit. “Merkle’s Boner” left that contest tied, and given a second chance, the Cubs won the single-game playoff before beating the Detroit Tigers in five games in the World Series, claiming what was to be their last world championship for more than a century.
1934 – Cardinals vs. Giants – New York sat atop the National League for 127 straight days, but St. Louis went 13-2 down the stretch and finally caught the Giants with two games to play. Thanks to back-to-back pitching gems by brothers Dizzy and Paul Dean, the Cards swept the Reds, while the G-men were losing a pair at home to hated Brooklyn. The Redbirds went on to tame the Tigers in seven to take the Series.
1949 – Red Sox vs. Yankees; Cardinals vs. Dodgers – In the NL, St. Louis led Brooklyn by a single game with four to play, but the Cardinals lost games in Chicago and Pittsburgh, and the Dodgers swept the Boston Braves in a doubleheader to move in front for good. The Red Sox suffered a similar fate, needing to win only one of their final two in Yankee stadium but dropping them both, 5-4 and 5-3, to finish one game behind New York.
1951 – Dodgers vs. Giants – This was arguably the greatest two-team race of all-time, and it finished with the iconic “Shot Heard ‘Round the World,” Bobby Thompson’s walk-off, three-run home run in the deciding game of a three-game playoff for the NL crown. What many don’t remember is that the Dodgers held a 13-game lead as late as August 11 before the Giants won 16 straight and 37 of 44, including 12 of their final 13, to force the season-ending tie in the first place.
1962 – Dodgers vs. Giants – By now, both franchises had relocated to the West Coast, but their rivalry remained. San Francisco’s comeback this time was only slightly less dramatic, as it swept the Dodgers at home in mid-August and took three of four in Los Angeles is early September to wipe out a six-game lead. Once more, a three-game playoff settled things, and once more, the Giants erased a two-run deficit in the ninth inning of the decisive game, this time on an RBI-single by Willie Mays and a bases-loaded walk.
1964 – Cardinals vs. Giants vs. Phillies vs. Reds; Orioles vs. White Sox vs. Yankees – Seven teams vying for two World Series spots heading into the final weekend. The Yankees made up 6½ games on Chicago by winning 30 of their final 40, but then had to survive a Sox sprint – the Southsiders won eight straight to conclude their schedule – and a spirited finish by Baltimore, who took six of its last seven. New York finally clinched with a win over Cleveland on the season’s next-to-the-last day. In the National, Philadelphia had a 6½ game lead with 12 to play but lost 10 of them, six to the Cardinals and Reds. San Francisco was eliminated on Thursday, the Reds on Friday (on a 4-3 loss to the Phillies). St. Louis, meanwhile, needed only one win out of three against the lowly Mets to clinch, but after losing the first two 1-0 and 15-5 and trailing in the fifth inning of the third, the Cardinals managed to rally, win the pennant, and beat the Yankees in seven to win the Series.
1967 – Red Sox vs. Tigers vs. Twins vs. White Sox – How close was it? As late as September 7, there was a four-way tie at the top. Chicago was the first to fall, suffering a doubleheader sweep in Kansas City on the season’s final Wednesday. By Saturday, Minnesota had a 1-game lead on the other two and needed only one of two in Boston to at least force a playoff, but the Twins dropped them both. That temporarily vaulted the Red Sox into the lead, but it wasn’t until the Tigers lost the second game of a final-day, home doubleheader to the California Angels that Boston could celebrate.
1978 – Red Sox vs. Yankees – The greatest chapter in this storied rivalry, at least if you’re a Yankee fan. Boston held a commanding 14-game lead on July 17 but lost half of it by the end of the month. The advantage was down to four when the Yankees rolled into Fenway Park on September 7, and the teams were tied four days later after New York swept the series, 15-3, 13-2, 7-0 and 7-4 in what has become known as the “Boston Massacre.” Just when it seemed the Sox were down for the count, they won their final eight games to force a one-game playoff, back in Beantown. The hosts took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning, when Bucky Dent, who had hit only four home runs that season and 22 in his career to that point, launched a 1-1 pitch into left for a two-out, three-run home run to help give New York a 5-4 win and, eventually, another World Series championship.
1987 – Blue Jays vs. Tigers – After beating Detroit in walk-off fashion on consecutive days, Toronto held a 3½ game advantage on them with just one week to go. The Jays didn’t win again. What’s worse, four of those losses came against the Tigers. In the three-game season finale between the teams in Motown, Toronto needed only one victory to force a playoff and two to win the title outright. Instead, it lost a trifecta of one-run games (4-3, 3-2 and 1-0).
1993 – Braves vs. Giants – This was the last “pure” pennant race. The Giants, in Barry Bonds’ first season in the Bay Area, roared out to a 9½ game lead in early August, but the two-time defending National League champions from Atlanta clawed their way back, ripping off 32 of their next 39 to take an edge of 3½ with less than two weeks to go. Now, it was the Giants’ turn to win eight of nine. Entering the final weekend, both teams stood at 101-58, but only one could advance. The Braves dispatched the hapless Colorado Rockies at home three straight times, and while San Francisco won its first two in Los Angeles, the Dodgers prevailed in the finale, 12-1, to eliminate their bitter enemies.
Baseball added a third division, the Central, to its East-West configuration the next season, and it made room in the playoff field for a wildcard team, doubling its tournament from four teams to eight. To turn a phrase, there went the neighborhood.
All right, I’m being a little facetious. It didn’t ruin the game, at least not for me. There are still seasons that have some exciting division races, but a lot of the time, you know that the team that loses is still going to qualify for the playoffs as a wildcard entrant, anyway. That’s what happened in 2002, when the Oakland Athletics outlasted Anaheim to win the American League West, or when they did the same to Texas in 2012. Both the Angels and Rangers knew they had already qualified, so by then, the drama of the chase had been greatly diminished.
Two notable exceptions were in 1995, when the Mariners charged back from 12½ back on August 20 to force a one-game playoff against the Angels. Seattle won the game, 9-1, and the West Division crown, while the Halos were sent packing altogether. Likewise, in 2007, the Mets held a 7-game lead on Philadelphia with 17 contests to play, but the Phillies got hot, going 13-4, and New York melted down, losing 12 in the same span, including five of six to the Marlins and Nationals, two of the worst teams in the National League, and lost both the race and a playoff berth on the season’s final day.
But even in those cases, the Mariners’ and Phillies’ enthusiasm at winning the division pennant had to be tempered with knowing that they still had to survive two grueling playoff series before they could reach the promised land. And now, with a third wildcard team added into the mix, there’s going to be one division champion from each league that’s going to have to navigate a trio of opponents to get there.
That’s what will likely happen to the winner of the American League Central this season. As of this writing, Cleveland currently leads Minnesota by two games and Chicago by three, but none look poised to qualify for one of the league’s two first-round playoff byes. So, in effect, the only advantage the Guardians, Twins or White Sox will have over the wildcard teams is an extra home game, and in baseball, that’s an overrated prize.
In the National League Central, the Cardinals are in the same position, leading Milwaukee by five games but sitting far enough behind the other two division leaders that it will likely have to play that extra playoff series. Winning a division crown over a wild card nets them next to nothing.
The Mets, meanwhile, hold a scant 3-game lead over Atlanta, but whichever team ultimately loses is still sitting safely in a postseason slot, so forgive me if I yawn.
The most dramatic, down-to-the-wire finishes of late, in fact, have been those that have decided the wildcard teams – the Marlins in 2003, the Rockies in 2007, both the Rays and Cardinals in 2011, and the Royals in 2014. I was as intrigued as the next fan at each one, but at the risk of sounding like the guy telling teenagers to get off his lawn, those were wildcard races and not pennant races, right?
While we’re on the subject, allow me the pretension of addressing one more pet peeve. Can we please put a permanent hold on those locker room champagne celebrations after each playoff spot has been clinched and after every subsequent three-game or five-game series? C’mon, fellas. Reserve the bubbly for after you’ve won the League Championship Series and you’ve earned a spot in the World Series, not before. Talk about diluting the product.
My rant so far has probably given you the impression that I hate what the expanded playoffs and the wildcard format have done to baseball. That’s not true. Rather, I see it all as a necessary evil, one that helps curb the sport’s worst excesses. Allow me to explain.
First, for as gripping as the day-to-day drama of a pennant race can be, baseball is better served if the best teams are competing into October. No one – save Dodger fans, of course – enjoyed watching a 103-win Giants team left out of the postseason completely in 1993. Likewise, it could be argued that the Red Sox were the majors’ second-best team in ’78. Didn’t they deserve better than falling short in a one-and-done scenario? Inviting more teams to the party gives the best teams (or, at least, the hottest ones) the opportunity to rise to the top.
Those extra opportunities also mean that fewer teams are eliminated from playoff contention early. This, in turns, motivates more front offices to stay competitive for longer and to avoid engaging in the dreaded “fire sale.” I don’t know of a single person who enjoys watching his or her team give up on the season and trade away its star players for younger, cheaper prospects, but that’s exactly what happens now when a franchise finds itself out of the race by July. Baseball still needs to find a long-term solution to this problem, but by expanding the playoff field from one or two teams per league to six, it has certainly mitigated it.
On a related theme, and most importantly, more postseason spots means that small market teams like, say, the Cincinnati Reds, have a better chance of staying relevant. It’s no secret that Major League Baseball has a competitive balance problem when it comes to team salaries. The 2022 opening day payrolls of its three high-spending teams (the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees) averaged $256.8 million, while the payrolls of its three stingiest (the Orioles, Athletics and Pirates) averaged $33.5 million.
In fact, there are five Major League players who are making more money this season than the entire roster is right now in Oakland!
The NFL, NBA and NHL all have some form of a salary cap; baseball does not. I’m not here to debate the wisdom of that, but it does continue to put some teams at a competitive disadvantage. Now, do some teams clutch their purse strings by choice? Sure. Can a team with a below-average payroll still defy the odds and put together a 90-win season every now and then? Certainly. But to expect a team with less resources to be able to compete with others from major media markets year in and year out simply ignores financial reality.
The Reds and their $49 million payroll would be hard-pressed to navigate a 162-game schedule and to finish atop an entire 15-team National League, as it would have had to do prior to 1969, or even to win a 7-team Western Division as from ’69 to ’93. But ask them merely to have one of the six best records in the field, and the task becomes much more manageable.
And, as every baseball fan knows, once its playoffs begin, they become much more of a crapshoot than those of other sports. If an underdog can get there, its frugal ways become irrelevant, and anything can happen.
Whether that’s worth giving up the edge-of-your seat excitement of a good, old-fashioned pennant race is a question that can never adequately be answered, at least until every October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.