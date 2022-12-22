All is Bright

The clock towers of the Athens County Courthouse (left) and the Athens City Building are decked out in red and green for the holiday season. Uptown Athens will host various activities from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 22 including Selfies with Santa and horse-drawn wagon rides. Athena Cinema will continue its Holiday Film Series with a showing of “White Christmas” Thursday at 7 p.m.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

An upcoming annual event will give film goers the chance to enjoy a feast for their eyes, while they help fill the shelves at some local food pantries.

