An upcoming annual event will give film goers the chance to enjoy a feast for their eyes, while they help fill the shelves at some local food pantries.
What’s not to love about the 1954 holiday musical, “White Christmas?”
Directed by Oscar-winner, Micheal Curtiz, and filmed in eye-popping, high definition, VistaVision, the film’s dream cast includes Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen who sing, dance and fall in and out and then back in love again to the score written by iconic American composer, Irving Berlin.
Tonight, Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m., viewers have have the chance to see this movie on the big screen at the Athens Cinema (AC), located at 20 S. Court Street. This event is also part of AC’s tenth annual Holiday Film Series & Canned Food Drive to benefit Athens Food Pantries.
Admission to all the movies in this series is either a non-perishable food item, or a cash donation. Tickets are available in person or online by visiting www.athenscinema.com.
The plot centers around the song and dance team of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis played by Crosby and Kaye. After meeting in the arm during WW II, the two went onto become a famous duo that now wants to break into producing.
At the encouragement of an old army buddy, they travel to Florida to watch their friend’s sisters perform. There, Wallace and Davis meet Betty (Clooney) and Judy (Ellen) Haynes, and catch their nightclub act.
While Davis and Judy become fast friends, Wallace and Betty start sparring the moment they meet. But, when the girl’s angry landlord tries to get them thrown into jail, Davis offers them he and Wallace’s train tickets to New York.
En route, Betty and Judy convince Wallace and Davis to spend the Christmas holiday with them at a lodge in Vermont where they’re scheduled to perform. However, once they check it, the guys are shocked to discover that the lodge is owned by their former army superior, General Waverly.
Due to an unexpected warm spell, the lack of snow in the area has put the lodge on the verge of bankruptcy. Hence, the guys come up with a plan to save both the lodge, and Wallace and Betty’s frostbitten romance.
By today’s standards, the plot might seem kind of corny and far fetched — which at times it certainly is. But, the chemistry between the four leads make the material seem borderline believable.
The MVP of “White Christmas” is clearly Vera-Ellen. Although, her singing is dubbed, Ellen’s expert comic timing and dazzling moves are always the main attraction of every dance sequence she’s featured in.
Another reason to see this movie is the adrenaline-infused choreography by frequent Gene Kelly collaborator, Nick Castle, who interestingly enough was assisted by a then unknown dancer named, Bob Fosse.
For admirers of old school Hollywood glamor, the wardrobe was designed by eight-time Oscar-winner costume designer, Edith Head who adorns Clooney and Ellen in one fabulous frock after another.
Much of the film’s comic relief is provided by famed character actress, Mary Wicks, who plays the lodge’s nosey housekeeper, Emma. While many film goers might not immediately recognize her name, once they hear her signature voice, they’ll be bound to recognize her from at least one of the 147 supporting roles she played throughout her lengthy career.
Perhaps younger film goers might better remember Wicks from her role as “Sister Mary Lazarus” in 1992’s “Sister Act,” and its 1993 sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.”
The only aspect of “White Christmas” that might make modern audiences slightly uncomfortable is a musical number that pays tribute to minstrel shows.
While this might be a touchy subject for some viewers, they can rest assured that none of the all-white performers in this sequence appear in blackface-nor do they reinforce any negative stereotypes regarding African Americans.
In addition to its confection-laced charm, and spectacularly staged musical numbers, “White Christmas” is perhaps the most patriotic holiday musical ever made.
Throughout the entire movie, Wallace and Davis’s, dedication to their beloved General Waverly reinforces the sentiment that veterans should never be forgotten or forsaken-especially during the holidays!
