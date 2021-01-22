The Athens area experienced a widespread power outage Friday afternoon, leaving more than 18,000 customers of American Electric Power (AEP) without electricity.
The cause of the outage was unclear for hours as AEP Ohio, the region’s primary electric provider, worked to determine what went wrong. It was later discovered that a high-voltage wooden power pole that feeds nearby stations was damaged, said Deanna Gilliland, communications consultant for AEP Ohio.
She said the damaged pole was in a “remote” location, so crews were devising a way to reach it.
Because of the outage, traffic signals across town were not functioning, creating a very unsafe situation for drivers during rush hour. Much of Ohio University, which canceled classes for the rest of the day, was also affected by the outage. Athens closed the Athens County government annex and the court house.
The outage affected several power stations in the Athens and Albany areas. Electricity went out in the Athens area at 2:02 p.m., Gilliland said.
AEP has diverted power from other stations to Athens, partially alleviating the outages for some users. It is not exactly clear when full service will be restored to Athens, as the 6 p.m. time shared by AEP is a system-generated estimate.
This developing story that will be updated once more details are confirmed.
